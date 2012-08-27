AMMAN A Syrian fighter plane fired two rockets on Monday at targets on the eastern edge of Damascus, opposition activists said, the same day a military helicopter crashed in the capital in flames.

It was the first time a warplane has struck areas close to the capital, an activist source said.

"This is the first time a warplane strikes the edges of Damascus, this plane was swooping over the area all afternoon," the Damascus-based activist told Reuters by Skype.

Army helicopters earlier had fired rockets and machineguns at neighbourhoods in Damascus and its outskirts, residents said.

Video taken by activists showed a fighter plane swooping on a built-up area. An explosion is heard and a voice says: "It is firing rockets."

A statement by the Coordination Committee activists' group in the suburb of Kfar Batna said the plane, which appeared to be a Russian MiG, flew over and fired on targets close to the area. It was not immediately clear what the targets were.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad increasingly has been using fighter aircraft to put down the 17-month revolt against his rule, especially on Sunni Muslim regions in the north, centre and east of the country.

State television confirmed earlier that a helicopter had crashed in Damascus but gave no details. Opposition activists said rebels had shot it down.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Michael Roddy)