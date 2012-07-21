BEIRUT At least two people were killed in a prison mutiny in Syria's central city of Homs on Saturday, opposition activists said.

They said some guards had joined in the mutiny, which broke out shortly after midnight, but that government forces from a nearby intelligence base had arrived to crush the rebellion.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human rights, which monitors violence in Syria, said two prisoners were killed. Other activists put the death toll at four and said the mutiny was continuing, although the prison was surrounded.

