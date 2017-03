BEIRUT Eleven militants were killed in fighting with the Lebanese army near the Syrian border on Saturday, a Lebanese security official said, in a battle touched off by an attack on security forces in a town near the Syrian border.

The gunmen were killed during an advance by Lebanese soldiers in Wadi Hamid, near Arsal, where earlier two Lebanese soldiers were killed when the Nusra Front, al Qaeda's branch in Syria, attacked security forces in the town.

