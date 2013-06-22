Brexit battle lines drawn as UK readies divorce papers
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
DOHA Qatar's prime minister said on Saturday the only way to resolve the civil war in Syria was to arm rebels battling President Bashar al-Assad.
"Force is necessary to achieve justice. And the provision of weapons is the only way to achieve peace in Syria's case," Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told ministers from Western and Arab states who support the uprising against Assad.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Pravin Char)
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
PARIS Conservative Francois Fillon promised on Wednesday to fight "to the end" in France's presidential election despite a deepening financial scandal, but his campaign suffered new blows as a top aide resigned and a party backing him suspended its support.
GENEVA Syria peace talks in Geneva showed a first flicker of movement on Wednesday, as the opposition said President Bashar al-Assad's negotiators had been pushed by his Russian allies to address for the first time opposition demands for a political transition.