Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheik Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani speaks during a news conference with Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Kandil (not pictured) at Diwam Emir in Doha, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

DOHA Qatar's prime minister said on Saturday the only way to resolve the civil war in Syria was to arm rebels battling President Bashar al-Assad.

"Force is necessary to achieve justice. And the provision of weapons is the only way to achieve peace in Syria's case," Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani told ministers from Western and Arab states who support the uprising against Assad.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Pravin Char)