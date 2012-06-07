BEIRUT Pro-government Syrian Addounia TV said on Thursday United Nations observers had arrived in Mazraat al-Qubeir, a village where opposition activists say at least 78 people were massacred, including women and children, a day before.

General Robert Mood, head of the monitoring mission, said in an earlier statement observers were being turned back by the Syrian army and some U.N. patrols had been stopped by civilians.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Andrew Heavens)