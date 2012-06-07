Blast kills at least 10 in Pakistani city of Lahore
LAHORE, Pakistan An explosion near the Punjab provincial assembly in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed at least 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, a local emergency rescue service said.
BEIRUT Pro-government Syrian Addounia TV said on Thursday United Nations observers had arrived in Mazraat al-Qubeir, a village where opposition activists say at least 78 people were massacred, including women and children, a day before.
General Robert Mood, head of the monitoring mission, said in an earlier statement observers were being turned back by the Syrian army and some U.N. patrols had been stopped by civilians.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
BEIRUT Syrian jihadists seen as close to Islamic State battled a rival hardline Islamist faction on Monday in northwestern Syria, a war monitor and an official with another insurgent group said.
ROME Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday he wanted his ruling Democratic Party (PD) to hold a leadership contest before any national vote, opening the way for a showdown with his many critics in the group.