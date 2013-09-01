U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about Syria next to Vice President Joe Biden (L) at the Rose Garden of the White House August 31, 2013, in Washington. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

BEIRUT President Barack Obama's decision to seek congressional approval before going ahead with a military strike on Syria is the start of a U.S. "retreat", Syrian state media said on Sunday.

"Obama announced yesterday, directly or through implication, the beginning of the historic American retreat," said the comments, which were carried in a front-page editorial in Syria's official al-Thawra newspaper.

The U.S. president said on Saturday he would seek congressional consent before taking military action against Damascus for its apparent use of chemical weapons, a move likely to delay an attack for at least 10 days.

"A decision to wage war on Syria is a criminal decision and an incorrect decision. We are confident that we will be victorious," Syria's deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters outside a hotel in Damascus.

