Brexit battle lines drawn as UK readies divorce papers
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
BEIRUT President Barack Obama's decision to seek congressional approval before going ahead with a military strike on Syria is the start of a U.S. "retreat", Syrian state media said on Sunday.
"Obama announced yesterday, directly or through implication, the beginning of the historic American retreat," said the comments, which were carried in a front-page editorial in Syria's official al-Thawra newspaper.
The U.S. president said on Saturday he would seek congressional consent before taking military action against Damascus for its apparent use of chemical weapons, a move likely to delay an attack for at least 10 days.
"A decision to wage war on Syria is a criminal decision and an incorrect decision. We are confident that we will be victorious," Syria's deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters outside a hotel in Damascus.
(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Roche)
BRUSSELS Brexit's phoney war is about to become real. It may get bloody.
PARIS Conservative Francois Fillon promised on Wednesday to fight "to the end" in France's presidential election despite a deepening financial scandal, but his campaign suffered new blows as a top aide resigned and a party backing him suspended its support.
GENEVA Syria peace talks in Geneva showed a first flicker of movement on Wednesday, as the opposition said President Bashar al-Assad's negotiators had been pushed by his Russian allies to address for the first time opposition demands for a political transition.