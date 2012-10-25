Norway plans further military cooperation with Germany
OSLO The Norwegian government will announce on Monday further military cooperation with Germany, it said in a statement.
BEIRUT A Free Syrian Army commander said on Thursday rebels will honour a ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha but demanded the release of detainees by Friday.
However, the spokesman of Islamist Ansar al-Islam, Abu Moaz, said his fighters will not commit to the ceasefire brokered by U.N.-Arab mediator Lakhdar Brahimi. Abu Moaz also said the fighters doubt the government will honour the truce.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Monday there was talk of a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump taking place before a G20 summit in July, but there was nothing specific to report so far.
OTTAWA When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, he will look to nurture economic ties while avoiding tensions over issues such as immigration on which the two are sharply at odds.