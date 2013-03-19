BEIRUT A Syrian rebel commander denied state media reports on Tuesday that opposition forces were behind a chemical weapon attack in Aleppo, saying the government had fired a rocket with chemical agents on the town of Khan al-Assal.

"We were hearing reports from early this morning about a regime attack on Khan al-Assal, and we believe they fired a Scud with chemical agents. Then suddenly we learned that the regime was turning these reports against us," said Qassim Saadeddine, a senior rebel and spokesman for the Higher Military Council in Aleppo. "The rebels were not behind this attack."

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)