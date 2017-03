BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Monday rebel fighters had little prospect of matching the power of President Bashar al-Assad's army despite Western and Arab pledges to send them weapons.

"If they expect or fantasize that they can create a balance of power, I think they will need to wait years for that to happen," Moualem told a televised news conference in the Syrian capital Damascus, monitored in Beirut.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)