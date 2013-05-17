German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
Here is a look at the rising human cost of Syria's civil war:
DEATH TOLL IN SYRIA
- The United Nations said on May 15 the death toll in Syria from the two-year-old civil war is at least 80,000, an increase of about 10,000 from February 2013.
- The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on May 13 at least 94,000 people have been killed but the death toll is likely to be as high as 120,000.
- The Syrian Revolution Martyr toll is 65,834 as of May 2.
REFUGEES FROM SYRIA
- The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said the number of Syrian refugees including those awaiting registration is 1,515,639.
JORDAN: 473,587 including those awaiting registration
LEBANON: 470,457 registered and awaiting registration
TURKEY: 347,157 registered and awaiting registration
IRAQ: 147,464 registered refugees
EGYPT: 66,922 registered refugees
REFUGEES INSIDE SYRIA
The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated this month that out of Syria's 23 million population, 4.25 million were in need of humanitarian assistance across all 14 governorates. Of those, about 1.5 million are at imminent risk of food insecurity. OCHA says that 6.8 million people in Syria are classed as people in need.
