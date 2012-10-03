Russian envoy to U.N., Vitaly Churkin, dies in New York - foreign ministry
MOSCOW Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly at work in New York on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BEIRUT Syria said on Wednesday it was investigating the source of a mortar bomb that killed five civilians in a residential border area in Turkey and urged restraint after Ankara responded by firing artillery shells at unspecified Syrian targets.
Syria's Information Minister Omran Zoabi also conveyed his condolences to the Turkish people, saying his country respected the sovereignty of neighbouring countries. Other countries should also respect Syria's sovereignty and police their borders to stop gunmen from entering Syria, he said.
"The Turkish-Syrian border is long and is being exploited to smuggle weapons and terrorists who are committing massacres in Syria," Zoabi told Syrian state television.
"States and governments should act wisely, rationally and responsibly because there is a special situation (now) on the border with terrorist groups that are spread along it and pose a threat not only to Syria's national security but also to regional security."
NATO held an urgent meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the exchange of fire, the most serious cross-border escalation since the revolt against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad erupted last year.
Syria says it is fighting Islamists groups and accuses Turkey and some Western and Arab countries of arming and funding rebels seeking to topple Assad.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.