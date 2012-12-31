ALEPPO, Syria A Reuters television cameraman was shot in the leg and wounded while filming on the front line in Syria's northern city of Aleppo on Monday.

Ayman al-Sahili, a Libyan citizen working as part of a Reuters multi-media reporting team, was hit by a rifle bullet fired from a distance. He was treated in Syria and then driven across the border to Turkey. His life was not in danger.

The ambulance transporting Sahili to Turkey encountered an air strike in Aleppo and manoeuvred into an alley until it was safe to continue the journey.

Aleppo and the surrounding area are largely in the hands of rebels, but government forces still control territory there and clashes are common.

More than 45,000 people have been killed in the 21-month war in Syria, the longest and bloodiest of the conflicts to arise from the turmoil sweeping the Arab world over the past two years.

Syria was by far the most dangerous country for journalists in 2012, with 28 killed there during the year according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a watchdog group.

