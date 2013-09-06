BEIRUT For the first time in Syria's 2-1/2 year conflict, the government is offering a bounty to anyone who captures a foreign "terrorist" - the word authorities use for rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad.

In a brief statement on Syrian television, authorities said they would give 500,000 Syrian pounds to anyone who brought in a "non-Syrian terrorist" and 200,000 pounds to anyone who gave information on their whereabouts or helped apprehend them.

The pound officially trades at 128 to the dollar, but the black market rate stands is about 200 to the dollar.

State media said the identities of those who provided information would be kept secret and their "protection ensured".

In an indication that it would grant amnesty to rebels who informed on their comrades, state television added: "Their affairs will be settled if they are Syrians who have been wanted in recent events."

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Mark Heinrich)