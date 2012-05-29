MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking with U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan by phone on Tuesday, urged Syria's government and its foes to stop violence and repeated a call for an investigation into a massacre in a Syrian town.

Lavrov "expressed deep alarm in connection with the tragedy in Houla and underscored that all Syrian sides should reject violence without delay with the aim of preventing such incidents in the future," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Annan met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Tuesday and expressed "grave concern" over the massacre of 108 civilians, many of them children, in Houla. Several Western states said they were expelling Syrian envoys.

Russia has assisted Assad by supplying the government with arms and vetoing U.N. Security Council resolutions against it but has supported Annan's peace plan, which includes a ceasefire to which neither side has adhered.

Lavrov laid blame for the Houla killings on both sides on Monday. In the call with Annan, he urged an "objective and impartial investigation" under the aegis of the U.N. observer mission in Syria, the ministry said.

Lavrov stressed the need "to step up work with the Syrian sides, including the opposition" to promote compliance with the peace plan. He also urged "all external players to encourage the Syrians to begin a full-fledged political dialogue".

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya and Mark Heinrich)