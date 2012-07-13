MOSCOW U.N. special envoy Kofi Annan will visit Moscow on Monday for talks on the conflict in Syria, RIA news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry source as saying on Friday.

"The current state of affairs in Syria and prospects for a (peace) settlement will be discussed," the source said, adding that Annan would meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

(Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya, Editing by Timothy Heritage)