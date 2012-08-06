MOSCOW Russia's Interior Ministry denied on Monday issuing any statement via Twitter on the health of Syrian President Bashar al-Assed, dismissing the validity of a tweeted message that had suggested the Syrian leader might have been killed.

An Interior Ministry spokesman denied any knowledge of a Twitter account bearing the name of the interior minister on which a message was sent quoting Russia's ambassador to Syria as saying Assad might have been killed or wounded.

The Russian embassy in Damascus said it could not comment on the report.

(by Melissa Akin, editing by Tim Pearce)