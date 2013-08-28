MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Britain on Wednesday that the U.N. Security Council should not consider a draft resolution in response to an alleged chemical arms attack in Syria before U.N. inspectors report on their findings there.

Britain wants Russia and the other Security Council members to adopt a resolution condemning Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the attack that Western states blame on his government, and authorising measures to protect civilians.

During a phone call initiated by Britain, Lavrov told Foreign Secretary William Hague it is necessary "to wait for the results of the work of the mission of U.N. inspectors who are currently in Syria", the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia says it suspects rebels may have carried out a deadly gas attack last week to provoke outside armed intervention, and Lavrov has warned the West that any use of force without U.N. approval would violate international law.

Since the Syrian conflict began in 2011, Russia, along with China, has used its veto power in the Security Council three times to block Western-backed resolutions condemning Assad and intended to press him to end the violence.

Russia has also said it will not allow a repeat in Syria of what happened in 2011 in Libya, where NATO air strikes helped rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi after Moscow let a U.N. resolution authorising military intervention pass by abstaining.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and David Stamp)