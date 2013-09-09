MOSCOW Russia said on Monday it would urge Syria to put its chemical weapons arsenal under international control if this would avert military strikes.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who called a news conference to announce the proposal, said he had already conveyed the idea to Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem at talks in Moscow and that Russia expected "a quick and, I hope, a positive answer."

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said earlier on Monday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could avoid a U.S. strike by surrendering all his chemical weapons within a week, but immediately made clear he was not making a serious offer.

