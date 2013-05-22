German police shut shopping mall over fears of attack
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
MOSCOW Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Wednesday that President Bashar al-Assad's government would decide soon whether to take part in peace talks with the opposition, Russian news agency Itar-Tass reported.
Asked whether the Syrian government had committed to a Russian-U.S. effort to hold a peace conference, Mekdad told Itar-TASS: "We are still discussing this question."
"A final decision will be taken after our return to Damascus," Mekdad said following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Michael Roddy)
ESSEN, Germany German police sealed off and closed a shopping mall in the heart of the western city of Essen on Saturday after the security services warned of a possible terrorist attack.
BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said he had yet to see "anything concrete" from U.S. President Donald Trump over his vow to defeat Islamic State and called U.S. forces in Syria "invaders" because they were there without government permission.
PARIS France's far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Saturday he had secured the 500 endorsements from elected officials needed in order to run in the election.