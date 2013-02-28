France's President Francois Hollande (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin chat during talks in Moscow's Kremlin February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

MOSCOW Russia and France agreed on Thursday that Syria must not be allowed to break up but differed on other aspects of the two-year-old conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Despite the existing differences in the Russia and French positions (on Syria), we are for keeping Syria an integral, democratic state," Putin told a joint news conference after talks with French President Francois Hollande.

