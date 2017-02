MOSCOW Russia said on Friday that the Syrian government's investigation into the massacre in the town of Houla indicated it was a "well planned action by militants" intent on undermining peace efforts.

In a statement that suggested support for the government's conclusions, the Foreign Ministry said the killings were the result of "financial aid and contraband supplies of modern weapons to militants."

