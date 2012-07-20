MOSCOW Russia on Friday rejected Western criticism over its veto of a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have threatened Syrian authorities with sanctions if they did not halt violence against an uprising.
Russia Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said the draft resolution Russia and China blocked on Thursday was "absolutely unrealistic" and called on Western nations to put more pressure on Syrian rebels to stop fighting.
