MOSCOW Russia said a new Syrian opposition coalition, formed at the weekend to oust President Bashar al-Assad, should seek an end to the Syrian crisis through negotiation and reject outside interference.

The Foreign Ministry said Russia's "main criterion ... remains the readiness of such alliances to act on the platform of a peaceful resolution of the conflict by Syrians themselves, without external interference, through dialogue and negotiations."

