MOSCOW Russia expressed surprise on Wednesday over U.S. recognition of a Syrian opposition coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian people and said it contradicted efforts to seek political transition in the Middle Eastern nation.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Washington's recognition of the Syrian National Coalition suggested the United States has "placed all bets on the armed victory" of the coalition over the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; editing by Steve Gutterman)