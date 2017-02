MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that neither side would win the civil war in Syria, and that China and Russia would be unable to persuade President Bashar al-Assad to quit even if they tried.

In comments cleared for release on Saturday, Lavrov also said Syria's chemical weapons had been concentrated in one or two areas and were "under control" for the time being.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman)