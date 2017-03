Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference after a NATO - Russia foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MOSCOW Russia has no plans to sell Syria an advanced air defence system, its foreign minister said on Friday, denying media reports that it planned such a sale.

Itar-Tass news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying Russia would be fulfilling contracts it has already concluded with Damascus but that this did not include sales of the S-300 system.

(Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)