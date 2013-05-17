MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Iran must take part in a proposed international conference to try to end Syria's civil war, but that Western states wanted to limit the participants and possibly predetermine the outcome of the talks.

Conflicting comments from Russia and the West over Iran's role in the possible meeting have added to disagreements which already threaten to derail the conference proposed by Moscow and Washington last week.

"Among some of our Western colleagues, there is a desire to narrow the circle of external participants and begin the process from a very small group of countries in a framework which, in essence, would predetermine the negotiating teams, agenda, and maybe even the outcome of talks," Lavrov said in an interview posted on the Foreign Ministry website on Thursday.

Iran, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has welcomed the proposal, but its desire to participate in a June 2012 meeting on Syria hosted by the United Nations in Geneva was a bone of contention between Washington and Moscow.

"One must not exclude a country like Iran from this process because of geopolitical preferences. It is a very important external player. But there is no agreement on this yet," Lavrov said in the interview given to a Lebanese television station.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States was not ruling anyone in or out of the conference. She said Washington was working with United Nations partners to determine who will attend, acknowledging that Iran's possible participation was part of those discussions.

"We are not ruling in or out," Psaki told reporters. "We have seen the remarks of the Russians. Again, it is not a surprise, they have stressed that publicly in the past, and we will work through the participation with all parties."

She added: "The question of Iran's participation is certainly a part of that, but there are a number of other factors, and at the end of the day creating an environment where this can provide a path to a political transition is the end goal."

Iran is increasingly isolated because of Western sanctions amid fears that it is developing nuclear weapons.

The meeting will aim to include the same global powers that attended the 2012 meeting, but this time would also have representatives of the Syrian government and opposition.

Last year the foreign ministers of the U.N. Security Council's five permanent members - Russia, the United States, China, France and Britain - all attended the Geneva talks along with Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Arab League head Nabil Elaraby and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.

PROSPECTS FAR FROM CLEAR

With Syria's factional and sectarian rivalries more entrenched than ever, however, it is far from clear the warring parties are ready to negotiate with each other.

Most opposition figures have ruled out talks unless Assad and his inner circle are excluded from any future transitional government.

Lavrov also said Saudi Arabia, a foe of both Damascus and Tehran and leading backer of the rebel forces which did not participate in last year's meeting, should be present.

He said he would not exclude any political opposition groups, but that "terrorist groups" like the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front had no place at the negotiating table.

He did not mention any of the other rebel groups that operate under the umbrella of the Free Syrian Army.

In Paris, French President Francois Hollande told a news conference that despite an urgency to solve the crisis politically, Russia's arms sales to Syria proved that Assad's opponents needed to maintain military pressure.

France and Britain are trying to convince European partners to amend an arms embargo that would allow delivery to Syrian rebels. Russia has been one of Assad's biggest arms suppliers.

"While the Russians are accepting the idea of this conference they continue to give weapons to Bashar al-Assad's regime, so we need to have an attitude that balances that out," Hollande said.

"Iran cannot be part of it because it always tries to mix the Syria debate with the nuclear issue," a French official said.

(Additional reporting by John Irish in Paris and Lesley Wroughton in Washington. Writing By Thomas Grove; Editing by Mike Collett-White and Christopher Wilson)