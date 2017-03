Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds a news conference after a NATO - Russia foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SOCHI, Russia Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that it is crucial for Syrian opposition representatives to take part in a peace conference without setting any preconditions, apparently referring to demands for President Bashar al-Assad's exit.

Lavrov also reiterated that Iran must be among nations invited to the conference that Russia and the United States are trying to organise to seek a resolution to the more than two-year-old conflict that has killed at least 80,000 people.

