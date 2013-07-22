Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Mourad Medelci in Moscow, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov issued a new call on Monday for the Syrian government and opposition to work together to expel all "terrorists and extremists from Syria", Russian news agencies reported.

At the start of talks with Syrian Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Qadri Jamil, Lavrov said the goal agreed at a meeting of the Group of Eight (G8) major economies last month to expel the "terrorists and extremists" should "become one of the main points of the proposed international (peace) conference".

"To our regret, unlike the government of Syria, a significant part of the opposition, including the National Coalition, has not expressed such readiness yet," he said, referring to a largely exiled opposition group.

Russia, the most powerful foreign backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and the United States said on May 7 they would try to bring Syrian government and opposition representatives together at a conference to try to end a conflict that has killed more than 100,000 people since March 2011. No date has yet been set for the conference.

They want talks in Geneva to try to agree a ceasefire and the makeup of a transitional government. Sources told Reuters on Friday the initiative had stalled and there was a risk such talks would never happen.

Jamil blamed the West for what he called the "siege" against his country and said he expected that a loan from Russia would be arranged by the end of the year. He did not give a figure for how much the loan was for.

"The main responsibility for this siege lies in the West, which is the main perpetrator of the ongoing suffering of the Syrian people," he was quoted as saying.

The Obama administration has expressed an intention to send military hardware to some anti-Assad insurgents in part to present a bulwark against units it considered "terrorist organisations".

But with funding from Gulf-based individuals, Islamist brigades have taken a leading role in rebel-held regions of Syria, filling the vacuum of power by setting up religious courts and governance bodies.

Moscow has criticised the U.S. plan, saying there should be no military solution to the crisis.

(Writing by Elizabeth Piper and Alexei Anishchuk,; Editing by Megan Davies)