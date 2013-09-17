Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russia still suspects an August 21 poison gas attack in Syria was a provocation by rebel forces and says a report by U.N. inspectors does not answer all of its questions about the attack, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.
Speaking following talks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius a day after U.N. inspectors confirmed the use of the nerve agent sarin, Lavrov took a different view to France ad other Western states which blame Syrian government forces for the attack.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.