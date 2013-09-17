Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov adjusts his glasses during a news conference after a meeting with his French counterpart Laurent Fabius in Moscow, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russia still suspects an August 21 poison gas attack in Syria was a provocation by rebel forces and says a report by U.N. inspectors does not answer all of its questions about the attack, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking following talks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius a day after U.N. inspectors confirmed the use of the nerve agent sarin, Lavrov took a different view to France ad other Western states which blame Syrian government forces for the attack.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)