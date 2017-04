VIENNA Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that there was growing consensus among global powers that they had to work together to confront Islamic State.

"Today, I have held bilateral meetings and I have a feeling that there is a growing recognition of the need to create an effective international coalition to fight Islamic State," Lavrov told a news conference after international talks dedicated to resolving the Syrian crisis.

(Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jon Boyle)