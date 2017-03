Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after a meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Saud al-Faisal in Moscow, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

SOCHI, Russia Moscow and Damascus agree that "terrorism" is the main threat to stability in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Russia will continue supporting Syria ... in countering this threat," Lavrov told reporters after meeting Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem.

Moualem said at earlier talks with Vladimir Putin, the Russian president had reaffirmed his resolve to develop ties with Syria and its president, Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)