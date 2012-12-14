MOSCOW Moscow has not changed policy on Syria and will not do so, despite a Russian diplomat's remark that President Bashar al-Assad's opponents might win, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"We have never changed our position and we will not change it," the spokesman, Alexander Lukashevich, told a news conference. He also said Russia was not involved in any talks on Assad's fate or on getting him out of Syria.

(Reporting By Steve Gutterman, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)