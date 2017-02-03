Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
MOSCOW The Russian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus was shelled on Thursday and Friday but no one was hurt, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.
It said one of the shells hit the space between an office and residential housing, and another exploded 20 metres away from the entrance. Russia will continue its "uncompromising fight with terrorists in Syria", the ministry said.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
DUBLIN Ireland's new prime minister will meet his British counterpart, Theresa May, for the first time on Monday to discuss Brexit and the political deadlock in the Northern Irish regional assembly.