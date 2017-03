Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra in Moscow February 11, 2014. Lavrov said on Tuesday that a draft U.N. Security Council resolution aimed boost aid access to Syria was one-sided and detached from reality, the Interfax news agency reported. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that a draft U.N. Security Council resolution aimed boost aid access to Syria was one-sided and detached from reality, the Interfax news agency reported.

Lavrov said those behind the draft were seeking to mount pressure on Russia and China by discussing their proposal with the media and urged the Security Council to instead ready a resolution condemning "terrorist activity" in Syria, Interfax reported.

