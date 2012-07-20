MOSCOW Russia sharply criticised the United States on Friday over what the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said were plans to work with partners outside the U.N. Security Council to pressure Syria's government after Moscow vetoed a draft resolution.

"If such declarations and such plans are elements of actual policy, I think that is a very, very alarming signal to all of us," Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told a weekly briefing.

