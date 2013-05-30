MOSCOW Russia on Thursday said the refusal of the United States to rule out the idea of a no-fly zone over Syria cast doubt on its commitment to efforts to bring the warring sides together for a peace conference.

A White House statement saying the possibility of a no-fly zone remained on the table, along with other statements and actions by Western governments and the Syrian opposition, "cast doubt on the sincerity of the desire of some of our ... partners for a success of international efforts" to end the 26-month-old conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

