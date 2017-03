MOSCOW Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem will travel to Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry said talks will focus on "the current situation in Syria", where the United States is mulling a military strike after Washington said it had evidence that President Bashar al-Assad used chemical arms against civilians.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Thomas Grove)