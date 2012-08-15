South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on Feb. 24 - Yonhap
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia has ordered its citizens to leave Lebanon "immediately", the state news agency reported in an SMS alert on Wednesday.
"The Saudi Arabian embassy in Lebanon calls all Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon immediately," the alert said, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
SEOUL South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor announced on Thursday that an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon would remain open, in a new blow to the ex-prime minister's campaign.
WASHINGTON A crisis over the relationship between President Donald Trump's aides and Russia deepened on Wednesday as a growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans demanded expanded congressional inquiries into the matter.