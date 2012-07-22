AMMAN Syrian rebel forces on Sunday seized an army infantry school in the town of Musalmiyeh, 16 km (10 miles) north of the city of Aleppo, a senior military defector based in Turkey and rebel sources inside Syria said.

"This is of big strategic and symbolic importance. The school has ammunition depots and armoured formations and it protects the northern gate to Aleppo," Brigadier General Mustafa al-Sheikh told Reuters by phone from the town of Apayden on the Turkish border with Syria.

"I cannot tell you the details but I can say that the morale of the Syrian army is collapsing," he said.

Rebel sources in the northerly Aleppo province said the facility had been seized following a firefight and defections within the school. They said several loyalist officers had been captured.

