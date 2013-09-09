WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid on Monday set a test vote for later this week on a resolution requested by President Barack Obama to authorize military strikes against Syria.

Reid said the Senate will vote on Wednesday on whether to begin consideration of a bipartisan use-of-force resolution, which will need 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to clear anticipated procedural roadblocks. At this point, it is uncertain if the measure will attract such backing.

In urging support, Reid said, "Sitting on the sidelines isn't what made the United States of America the greatest nation in the world in years past and ... sitting on the sidelines won't make us a better nation tomorrow."

(Reporting by Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; editing by Jackie Frank)