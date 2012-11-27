BEIRUT A Syrian military air strike killed and wounded dozens of people when it hit an olive oil press near the northern city of Idlib on Tuesday, activists said.

Activist Tareq Abdelhaq said at least 20 people were killed and 50 wounded in the attack, citing residents near the Abu Hilal olive oil press, 2 km (1.2 miles) west of Idlib city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it could not yet determine the number of casualties, but said dozens were killed or hurt in the strike.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Louise Ireland)