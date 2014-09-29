WASHINGTON The U.S. military said on Monday an American air strike overnight targeted Islamic State vehicles in a staging area adjacent to a grain storage facility near the northern Syrian town of Manbij, and added it had no evidence so far of civilian casualties.

"We are aware of media reports alleging civilian casualties, but have no evidence to corroborate these claims," Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman at the U.S. military's Central Command said, adding the military however took such reports seriously and would look into them further.

A group monitoring the war said on Monday the air strike hit the grain storage areas and added that the operation appeared to have killed civilians, as opposed to Islamic State fighters.

The military said the facility targeted was used by the Islamic State as a logistics hub and vehicle staging area.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)