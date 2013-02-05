CAIRO Leaders of Islamic nations will call for a dialogue between the Syrian opposition and government officials "not involved in oppression" to end two years of bloody civil war, a draft communiqué seen by Reuters on Tuesday said.

The declaration, due to be issued after a two-day summit of 56-member Islamic Conference Organisation in Cairo beginning on Wednesday, does not mention President Bashar al-Assad and holds his government primarily responsible for continued violence in Syria.

The draft denounces massacres of civilians "perpetrated by the Syrian authorities" and calls on the opposition to speed up the formation of a transitional government.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Kevin Liffey)