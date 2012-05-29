ZURICH The Swiss government on Tuesday declared the Syrian ambassador an unwelcome person in Switzerland, joining other Western countries in expelling Syrian diplomats in response to a massacre in the town of Houla.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it had informed the Syrian Foreign Ministry of its decision to declare Lamia Chakkour, who resides in Paris from where she represents both France and Switzerland, a persona non-grata.

France said earlier on Tuesday it would expel Syria's ambassador in a coordinated action against President Bashar al-Assad's government.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)