GENEVA International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi will hold talks on Syria with senior Russian and U.S. officials on Thursday, a day earlier than planned, a U.N. statement said.

"The trilateral meeting with Mr. (Gennady) Gatilov and Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman of the United States will now take place on Thursday ...in the afternoon," it said.

Brahimi scrambled to keep the diplomatic push in Geneva alive on Wednesday, meeting with Gatilov and then jointly with the delegations of the Syrian government and opposition.

