GENEVA French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius called on Wednesday for immediate ceasefires in Syria and the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to civilians.

Fabius, addressing an international conference in Switzerland, said: "This terrible situation, which is killing thousands of innocent women, children and men, exists. We asked from the onset of this conference that one or more ceasefires are put into place and that humanitarian corridors are opened and medicines delivered."

The Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad "bears a heavy responsibility in this situation but at the same time in the rise of criminal terrorism which it says it is fighting, but in reality is allied to," Fabius said.

(Reporting by John Irish and Stephanie Nebehay)