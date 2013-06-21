A general view shows damaged buildings at Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo, an area controlled by the Free Syrian Army fighters, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

A medic inspects the damages at Raqqa national hospital, hit by what activists said was a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to President Bashar al-Assad in Raqqa province, eastern Syria June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

GENEVA Senior U.S. and Russian officials will meet the international mediator on Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, in Geneva on Tuesday to discuss a peace conference, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Friday.

"Any talk, any discussion is a positive sign," U.N. spokeswoman Corinne Momal-Vanian told a news briefing in the Swiss city, where a previous round of talks was held on June 5.

An international peace conference aimed at ending the conflict in Syria, first muted in June or July, is unlikely to take place before August after G8 leaders clashed with Russia over the nature of a transitional government.

With Russia and Iran arming President Bashar al-Assad's government forces, and Lebanon's Hezbollah fighters joining the war on his behalf, Western powers have agreed in the last week to step up aid to the mainly Sunni rebels, who were driven out of the strategic town of Qusair, north of Damascus.

Foreign ministers of the Friends of Syria group of nations, which backs the opposition, are to meet in Qatar on Saturday to discuss ways to help the rebel Free Syrian Army defend the northern city of Aleppo.

