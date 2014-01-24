Luna Chebel (L) and Bashar al Jaafari (C), part of a Syrian government delegation, arrive for a meeting with U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (not seen) at a U.N. office in Geneva January 24, 2014. International mediator Brahimi ended talks with the Syrian government delegation on Friday after less than an hour, two security officials said. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem, head of a Syrian government delegation, arrive for a meeting with U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (not seen) at a U.N. office in Geneva January 24, 2014. International mediator Brahimi ended talks with the Syrian government delegation on Friday after less than an hour, two security officials said. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem awaits the peace talks in Montreux January 22, 2014. Syria on Wednesday rejected a report purporting to show the systematic torture and killing of about 11,000 detainees, calling it an attempt to undermine peace efforts as diplomats gathered in Switzerland for talks. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Syrian Information Minister Omran Zoabi (L) speaks to a journalist during his arrival for a meeting with U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi (not seen) at a U.N. office in Geneva January 24, 2014. International mediator Brahimi ended talks with a Syrian government delegation on Friday after less than an hour, two security officials said. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BEIRUT Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem was quoted by state television on Friday as telling international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi that if no serious work sessions were held by Saturday, the government delegation would leave.

Brahimi and a Syrian government delegation met on Friday at the United Nations in Geneva, a witness said, and the mediator is due to meet the Syrian opposition delegation later on Friday. State television said the meeting was characterised by a "positive atmosphere".

"If no serious work sessions are held by (Saturday), the official Syrian delegation will leave Geneva due to the other side's lack of seriousness or preparedness," state television quoted Moualem as saying, citing a U.N. source.

State television quoted Brahimi as describing "the meeting today as half a step and tomorrow it will be a full step". It was not immediately possible to verify the quote with the mediator or his team.

Diplomats say Brahimi had planned to bring the government and opposition delegations together for a joint meeting to start a negotiating process aimed at resolving nearly three years of conflict in Syria. But the meetings on Friday have been held separately.

(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams)