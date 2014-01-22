A screen grab from a page of a report commissioned by a leading firm of London solicitors acting for Qatar and provided to Reuters January 21, 2013 shows an undated photograph, taken by a former Syrian military police photographer who has since defected. REUTERS/The Report/Handout via Reuters

MONTREUX, Switzerland Syrian opposition leader Ahmad Jarba called on Wednesday for independent international experts to visit Syrian jails to verify reports of alleged torture of detainees by government forces.

Jarba, in closing remarks to an international conference on Syria, said: "We demand today that an international commission of inquiry visit the detention centres of the regime where they carried out their torture and killings."

Syrian officials could face war crimes charges after a military police photographer defected and provided evidence showing the systematic killing of 11,000 detainees, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing three lawyers who had examined the files.

